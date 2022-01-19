Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.