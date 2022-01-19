M.P. Evans Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MPE traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 818 ($11.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 784.24. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 565.40 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($12.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.