M.P. Evans Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MPE traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 818 ($11.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 784.24. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 565.40 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($12.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
