Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,587 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,335 shares of company stock worth $13,860,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

