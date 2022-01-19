Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. B. Riley decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

WWW opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

