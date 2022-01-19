Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $269,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of RE opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.01.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

