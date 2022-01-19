Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $274,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.