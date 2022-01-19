Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 650 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

