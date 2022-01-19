Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MGU opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

