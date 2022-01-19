Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,245,000 after purchasing an additional 412,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

