Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mandiant traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 37768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.