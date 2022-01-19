Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 879.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.