Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

MANH opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

