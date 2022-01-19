Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

