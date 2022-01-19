Marco Investment Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

