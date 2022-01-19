Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.31. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

