MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $364.91 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.98.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.