Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $24.46 Million Stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.36% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

