Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.80 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.42% of Texas Roadhouse worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.