Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.56% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

