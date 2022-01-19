Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,175,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Olaplex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLPX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

