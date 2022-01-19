Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.23% of Vroom worth $37,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 63,592.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 995,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

