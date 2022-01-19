Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 30,751 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.61% of ALLETE worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after buying an additional 720,267 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

