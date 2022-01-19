Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $21.67 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 360,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,665,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.71% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In other news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

