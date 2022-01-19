Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 281,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. 55,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.35. Materion has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.