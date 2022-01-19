Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 1,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MATX opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Matson by 9,392.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Matson by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

