Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 260,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,711,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $29,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

