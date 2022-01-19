Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.80 and last traded at C$33.88. Approximately 124,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 88,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

