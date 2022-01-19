McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,649 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

