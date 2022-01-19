McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

