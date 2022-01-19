McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

