McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,688. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.06 and its 200-day moving average is $481.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.