McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. 14,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

