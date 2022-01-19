McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 269 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after acquiring an additional 459,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.