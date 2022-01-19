McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 46 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.73 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

