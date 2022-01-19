MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Update

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE MDH opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. MDH Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in MDH Acquisition by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 575,982 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 484,780 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

