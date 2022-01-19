MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $25,037.08 and approximately $8.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036729 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

