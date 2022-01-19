Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Up 3.9%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.82 ($3.20) and last traded at €2.81 ($3.19). 21,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.70 ($3.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

