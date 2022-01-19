MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.
MEG traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.15. 461,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,911. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.