MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

MEG traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.15. 461,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,911. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

