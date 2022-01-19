Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,354. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

