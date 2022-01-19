Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,146 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,942,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

