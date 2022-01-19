Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 613,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,083,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.79% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

