Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

