Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after acquiring an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $590.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

