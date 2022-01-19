Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,229,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

MRK stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.