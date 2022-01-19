Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 244,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.