Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.80. The company had a trading volume of 347,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.72 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.82. The stock has a market cap of $889.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

