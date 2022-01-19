Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.17 ($11.55).

B4B3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of B4B3 stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching €10.30 ($11.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.25. Metro has a 1 year low of €10.10 ($11.48) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

