Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of MCB stock opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.