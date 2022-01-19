Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $10.52 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.52 per share for the year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $128.94 and a one year high of $231.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

