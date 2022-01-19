MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $6.74 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00015994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $72.83 million and $175,263.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00311308 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,810,614 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

